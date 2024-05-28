Patriots Exec Gives Insight Into How Drake Maye Is Progressing
Ever since New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo emphasized that rookie quarterback Drake Maye "has a lot to work on," fans wondered what Maye's status would be in the quarterback room during the 2024 season.
Patriots executive Eliot Wolf gave more insight on the UNC quarterback's progress while speaking on the Up & Adams Show. Maye does not have the starting position as that role is presumably given to Jacoby Brissett, but Wolf admitted it's still so early to have a full feel on Maye's playing style.
As of now, the team is using a collabrative approach when determining when it's time for Maye to play.
"Drake Maye, let's be honest, we've had him for three weeks now," Wolf said. "There's a long way to go to for all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that coach (Alex) Van Pelt is implementing offensively. So, we'll have those conversations as they arise. I'm sure it's gonna be a collaborative approach as it's been so far with really all the big decisions that we've made. All four of the quarterbacks that we have on the roster right now are working hard and ready to go."
It sounds like the Patriots are remaining open about Maye's position with the team. They aren't shutting down the idea completely regarding Maye starting for the Patriots as Wolf added that "Maybe he'll be ready, maybe he won't."