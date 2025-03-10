SI

Patriots Fill Pass Rushing Need With Signing of LB Robert Spillane

The seven-year veteran will add experience and a proven tackler to New England's linebacking corps.

Mike McDaniel

The New England Patriots have agreed to a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.
The New England Patriots have agreed to a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots will sign veteran linebacker Robert Spillane, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 29-year-old Spillane, a seven-year veteran, has started all 34 games for the Las Vegas Raiders over the last two seasons, where he has recorded five interceptions, 5.5 sacks and 306 combined tackles, including 17 for loss.

Spillane adds proven pass rushing ability to New England's linebacking corps, and certainly ups the athleticism in the unit with his ability to cover receivers and running backs in the slot.

Spillane's signing is notable due to his familiarity with new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel gave Spillane his first NFL opportunity, signing him as an undrafted free agent for the Titans in 2018 out of Western Michigan.

Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL