Patriots Fill Pass Rushing Need With Signing of LB Robert Spillane
The New England Patriots will sign veteran linebacker Robert Spillane, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 29-year-old Spillane, a seven-year veteran, has started all 34 games for the Las Vegas Raiders over the last two seasons, where he has recorded five interceptions, 5.5 sacks and 306 combined tackles, including 17 for loss.
Spillane adds proven pass rushing ability to New England's linebacking corps, and certainly ups the athleticism in the unit with his ability to cover receivers and running backs in the slot.
Spillane's signing is notable due to his familiarity with new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel gave Spillane his first NFL opportunity, signing him as an undrafted free agent for the Titans in 2018 out of Western Michigan.