Patriots Ink Deal With Veteran Center to Replace David Andrews
New England moved quickly to replace longtime center David Andrews, who was released last week.
The New England Patriots have signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $3.8 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The six-year NFL veteran has started every game he has ever played as a professional—88 in total, for the Minnesota Vikings, who moved on from him this offseason. He will replace longtime Patriots center David Andrews, who was released by New England last week. There's a possibility that Andrews elects to retire.
As for Bradbury, he steps in for the Patriots with an opportunity to start right away in Mike Vrabel's first season in New England.
