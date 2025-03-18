SI

Patriots Ink Deal With Veteran Center to Replace David Andrews

New England moved quickly to replace longtime center David Andrews, who was released last week.

Mike McDaniel

The New England Patriots have signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury to replace David Andrews.
The New England Patriots have signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury to replace David Andrews. / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots have signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $3.8 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The six-year NFL veteran has started every game he has ever played as a professional—88 in total, for the Minnesota Vikings, who moved on from him this offseason. He will replace longtime Patriots center David Andrews, who was released by New England last week. There's a possibility that Andrews elects to retire.

As for Bradbury, he steps in for the Patriots with an opportunity to start right away in Mike Vrabel's first season in New England.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL