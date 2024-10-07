Patriots' Jabrill Peppers Arrested, Facing Strangulation and Drug Possession Charges
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend and is facing a combination of assault, strangulation, and drug charges, reports said on Monday morning.
Per Boston 25, Peppers was arrested on Saturday morning after officers responded to a disturbance at a home in Braintree, a suburb of Massachusetts. He is being charged with assault and battery, strangulation, and possession of cocaine.
The Patriots said they are aware of the incident but have no comment at this time.
"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating,” the team said in a statement to Boston25. “We will have no further comment at this time."
Head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the situation during his weekly radio interview on Monday morning.
"He called me that morning," Mayo said, per The Greg Hill Show. "I knew what was going on. We've informed the NFL what was going on and we're still gathering information."
When asked directly if Peppers was still on the team, Mayo said, "I mean, I don't think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. I mean, it's a process."
Peppers, 29, is in his third season with the Patriots after signing with New England ahead of the 2022 season. He was named a team captain before this year and recorded 23 tackles along with an interception in the opening four games of the year. Peppers was ruled out of this past Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury.