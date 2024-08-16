Patriots' Jerod Mayo Won't Rule Out Drake Maye Possibly Starting Over Jacoby Brissett
New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo on Thursday told reporters that the club's porous offensive line won't factor into the decision on a starting quarterback between veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye.
In other words, the better QB will start, regardless of the trust in the protection.
The Patriots believed—and seemingly still believe—that QB to be Brissett, who was named the starter entering training camp. But after the club's 14-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in its second preseason game, a contest that saw Maye flash his potential, Mayo wouldn't rule out the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft potentially earning the starting job.
"For me, we always talk about competition, and that’s at all spots," Mayo said. "So, even if Drake beats out Jacoby [Brissett], I mean, he earned that role. . . . When he’s ready to go, and if he’s better than Jacoby, then he’ll play; he’ll start."
On Thursday night at least, Maye was better than Brissett. The North Carolina product had one hiccup when he fumbled a snap under center, but aside from that, he flashed the tools—the arm strength, accuracy and mobility inside and outside the pocket—that caught the Patriots' eye this past spring.
Maye even scored his first NFL touchdown.
Maye finished 6 of 11 for 47 passing yards, adding 15 yards and the score on the ground. Brissett, meanwhile, was 3 of 7 for 17 yards, including a costly interception in the red zone.
Mayo said the plan was for Maye, who played just six snaps in the club's first preseason game, to play more than Brissett vs. the Eagles.
And with the added playing time comes increased confidence, as Maye expressed to reporters after the game.
"I think every time you get out there you get more and more confident,” Maye said. "First off, it’s always going to be the nerves, getting out and running out there the first time."
"But other than that, more reps are only going to help me. At the end of the day, I’m just fortunate to be able to get out there get some reps and make the most of my opportunities."
The Patriots aren't going to wrest the job from Brissett and hand it to Maye just because the latter outplayed the former in one preseason game. But if that contest was a sign of things to come, then Maye could be under center sooner rather than later.