How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets on 'Thursday Night Football': Full Streaming Guide
Thursday, September 19 marks the second Thursday Night Football game of the 2024 season, and it's a big one. Aaron Rodgers will make his 2024 debut in front of New York Jets fans at MetLife Stadium, the first time he'll take a snap in East Rutherford since tearing his Achilles on that very turf in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The future Hall of Fame quarterback hasn't played up to the level we've come to expect in the opening weeks of the 2024 season, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in two games so far, but the Jets are 1-1 and have many weeks to improve.
They'll play host to the New England Patriots for the home opener. The Jets' longtime divisional rivals are also 1-1 and exhibiting surprising competency despite starting a journeyman quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and one of the NFL's worst pass-blocking offensive lines. Both defenses were expected to be excellent entering the season and are shaping up to be such.
With both sides committed to establishing the run tonight's contest may not be the most exciting, but it's always interesting when it's Pats-Jets. Here's how you can tune in to watch.
How to Watch the Game
Watching with a cable subscription
Most fans cannot watch Jets-Patriots tonight with just a cable subscription. The game is exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime for the majority of the country, and will not be on traditional television in any capacity.
With one exception: the game will be broadcast live in local markets. So those living in the greater Boston and New York City areas can watch the Patriots and Jets play with their cable subscription. Here are the channels for those locations.
CITY
STATION NAME
CHANNEL
New York City
FOX
5
Boston
WFXT
25
Watching without cable
This will be the avenue the vast majority of fans will have to pursue. Thursday Night Football will once again be exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime, meaning you have to watch via streaming whether you have cable or not. Amazon Prime's games are not accessible via other streaming services, meaning there isn't a channel for Amazon on alternatives like YouTube TV or Sling.
To watch Jets-Patriots, fans must log onto Amazon's website and go to its Thursday Night Football page. A subscription is required to watch.
Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?
For fans hesitant to sign up for a full subscription right away, there is a free trial option for Amazon Prime and it will allow you to watch Pats-Jets. It lasts 30 days and requires a valid form of payment, along with an email address, to sign up.
Amazon Prime subscription costs
Heading into Week 2 of Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime is offering two primary subscription options. There is a monthly subscription worth $14.99 and an annual subscription worth $139.
What time is the game?
As always, Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below you'll find the various start times depending on your timezone.
TIME ZONE
START TIME
Eastern
8:15 p.m. ET
Central
7:15 p.m. ET
Mountain
6:15 p.m. ET
Pacific
5:15 p.m. ET