Patriots List QB Drake Maye As Questionable With No. 1 Pick on the Line
The New England Patriots could potentially be without starting quarterback Drake Maye this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
According to the team's final injury report on Friday, the rookie is being listed as questionable with a right hand injury. Maye has been a limited participant in practice all week.
A loss on Sunday would guarantee the Patriots the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and some have suggested that they should sit Maye in order to increase those chances. Despite this, New England has been consistent in its messaging that it's trying to win. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters on Thursday that Maye will not only start—but could play the entirety of Sunday's game.
"Drake looked good [in practice]," he said when asked about his quarterback. "He's ready to go. He'll be starting the game for sure."
Van Pelt was then asked if Maye would play all 60 minutes:
"We're playing the game to win... We'll see how it goes from that point but yes, that's the intent."
While it's difficult to ask a team to lose on purpose, there's an argument to be made that the Patriots should sit Maye on Sunday—or at least limit his reps—to preserve his health. The 22-year-old has already taken more than his fair share of lumps this season, suffering a concussion in Week 8, a near one last Saturday, and being sacked a total of 33 times.
New England has already ruled out cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion), wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder), center Ben Brown (concussion), and safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring) for Sunday's contest. Kickoff vs. the Bills is set for 1 p.m. from Foxborough's Gillette Stadium.