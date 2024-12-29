SI

How Giants' Win Over Colts Impacts 2025 NFL Draft Order

Drew Lock and the Giants earned their third win of the season on Sunday.

Tom Dierberger

Giants quarterback Drew Lock celebrates after a touchdown during New York's win over Indianapolis.
Giants quarterback Drew Lock celebrates after a touchdown during New York's win over Indianapolis.
The New York Giants no longer are in the pole position to claim the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Behind five total touchdowns from quarterback Drew Lock, the Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45–33 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 3–13 on the year. New York entered Sunday as the only two-win team remaining in the NFL and would've secured the No. 1 pick had it lost the final two regular-season games.

With the win, the Giants drop from No. 1 to the No. 3 pick, as they lose out on the strength of schedule tiebreaker with fellow 3–13 teams in the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. The Giants could slip to the No. 4 position if the Cleveland Browns (3–12) lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the updated 2025 NFL draft order:

2025 NFL Draft Order

PICK

TEAM

RECORD

SOS

1

Patriots

3–13

.465

2

Titans

3–13

.509

3

Giants

3–13

.551

4

Browns

3–12

.537

5

Jaguars

4–12

.472

6

Jets

4–12

.496

7

Panthers

4–12

.498

8

Raiders

4–12

.546

9

Bears

4–12

.553

10

Saints

5–11

.513

The Giants will finish off the regular season in Week 18 with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills and the Titans will play the Houston Texans.

Published
