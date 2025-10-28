Patriots Reward Cornerback, All-Pro Punt Returner Marcus Jones With Extension
The Patriots have received contributions on two sides of the ball this year from cornerback and punt returner Marcus Jones—and now they are reportedly rewarding him accordingly.
New England is signing Jones to an extension that will tack three years onto his contract, according to a Tuesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal, if confirmed, ties Jones's services to the Patriots through the conclusion of the 2028 season.
Jones, 27, is in his fourth year with New England after the Patriots drafted him 85th out of Houston in 2022. He won the Paul Hornung Award as college football's most versatile player in 2021, and continued his success in '22—making All-Pro as a rookie punt returner.
Already 12th among active players in punt return yards, Jones has added career-best defense to his game this year—picking off two passes, batting down nine, and recording 36 combined tackles.
His New England team is currently 6-2 and the surprise leader of the AFC East, as it eyes its first playoff season without Bill Belichick as coach since 1998.