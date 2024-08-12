Patriots' Matthew Judon Gaining Trade Interest From Multiple Teams, per Report
New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon reportedly is on the trade block.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that multiple NFL teams have inquired about trading for Judon as he looks for a new contract.
Judon is set to be paid $6.5 million in 2024, the final year of his four-year deal he signed with the Patriots in March 2021. New England reportedly offered several revised contracts before training camp began, but the two sides didn't agree to terms and Judon has been holding out of practice.
Judon was limited to four games last season after suffering a biceps injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the four years prior, including his first two campaigns with the Patriots in 2021 and '22 when he racked up 12.5 and 15.5 sacks, respectively.
On July 29, the 32-year-old was spotted having a heated conversation with new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo at training camp practice, which he departed after their talk.
"He's been the same for us. For us and the defensive staff, he's been Judon," defensive coordinator Demarcus Covington told reporters on Monday. "He's been Matt Judon. He's been great in the classroom. He's been great for us in the practice. And I look at it like this, we all have bad days, right? If I asked anyone of you guys, all of you would raise your hand and say you had a bad day. Unfortunately for him, his bad day was on camera, just like our bad day would be behind doors. He had a bad day, and then that was it. Everybody got to see it, and other than that, the guy's been who he's been since we signed him a couple years ago.
"I have nothing but respect and love for Judon and what he can do and will do for this team."
The Patriots, who beat the Carolina Panthers 17–3 to begin their preseason schedule, will return to the field Thursday for an exhibition test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.