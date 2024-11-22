Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Denied Pro Football Hall of Fame Honor Again
Robert Kraft will be left waiting for his bust in Canton.
On Thursday, the New England Patriots owner was reportedly denied a spot in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class by the organization's contributor committee. The nine-member committee instead picked NFL co-founder Ralph Hay for the honor. Hay was the owner of the Canton Bulldogs from 1918 through 1922. He will be considered along with one coaching candidate, and three candidates from an earlier NFL era. Those names have not yet been revealed.
The decision was reportedly made on November 12 and will be announced next month.
This was the 13th time Kraft has been considered for the honor by the contributor committee and has failed to find approval. Eighty percent of voters must approve the nominated finalists for induction into the Hall of Fame.
Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994 and the team has won six Super Bowls on his watch, while winning 10 AFC championships. He is arguably the most successful owner in NFL history but will be left waiting for his induction once again.