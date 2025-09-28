Patriots Pay Powerful Pregame Tributes to Their DC After Cancer Diagnosis
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots will be without defensive coordinator Terrell Williams on Sunday afternoon as he remains away from the team with what was unfortunately revealed this week to be prostate cancer—but that doesn't mean he won't be there in spirit.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that Williams, 51, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is "in the process of treatment and meeting with specialists [as they figure out] the best plan of attack to be able to attack this." In his absence, New England coaches and players were seen wearing shirts that read "T STRONG" with a ribbon across the chest in support of Williams ahead of their matchup against the Panthers.
Check it out:
A really cool tribute for a coach who, as Vrabel said himself, means a lot to him and the team—both personally and professionally.
Williams also missed a large part of the Patriots' offseason program this spring as he dealt with a separate unspecified health issue, causing linebackers coach Zak Kuhr to take over in his place. Kuhr, 37, has been calling defensive plays for New England since Week 2 and will continue to do so in the interim.
The Patriots take on the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.