Patriots Place Standout DT Christian Barmore on NFI List After Blood Clot Symptoms
The Patriots had to make an unfortunate roster move on Thursday afternoon ahead of their Week 16 game against the Bills.
In a statement via the team's website, New England announced that defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after he "experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation." The 25-year-old was diagnosed with blood clots this past summer and missed the Patriots' first ten games of the season.
"We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing," the team wrote. "We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."
Barmore was placed on the NFI list to start the season after his training camp diagnosis. Upon being cleared by doctors, he was activated in mid-November and played in New England's past four games—notching six tackles and a sack.
"Blood clots is not a joke," Barmore said back in November upon his return to the lineup . "I had really bad shortness of breath, It messed with me, like a lot."
The Patriots drafted Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after several standout seasons, signed him to a massive, four-year contract extension. The deal—worth up to $92 million—made him the highest-paid Patriot in history not named Tom Brady. Here's to hoping he can return to the field in good health in the near future.
As for the rest of Barmore's New England team, they're headed to Buffalo this Sunday to take on the division-leading Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. EST.