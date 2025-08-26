SI

Patriots Release Former First-Round Pick on the Offensive Line

After 29 games, the Patriots have parted ways with Cole Strange.

The New England Patriots have parted ways with guard Cole Strange.
The Patriots have released offensive guard Cole Strange on roster cutdown day, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Strange, a former 2022 first-round pick, played 30 games in New England, including 29 starts. He played in just three games last season as he recovered from a patellar tendon injury suffered in the 2023 campaign.

Strange will certainly be sought after on the open market after not making the team in New England.

