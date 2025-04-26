SI

Patriots Select Memphis DB Kobee Minor As 2025 NFL Draft's 'Mr. Irrelevant'

New England owned the 257th pick in the NFL draft and selected Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor.

Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor was selected with the final pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor was selected with the final pick in the 2025 NFL draft. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New England Patriots on Saturday traded the No. 228 pick in the NFL draft's seventh round to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the 251st pick, as well as the 257th pick.

The Patriots took Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby at 251, but the franchise's final selection at 257 was this year's "Mr. Irrelevant," a moniker awarded annually to the final pick in the NFL draft.

With pick No. 257, the Patriots selected Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor. In Minor's five-year career, he played for three different schools. He started at Texas Tech, where he played for three seasons, before transferring to Indiana in 2023. He left Indiana for Memphis last season for his final season of eligibility.

Minor played in 45 career games, making 80 combined tackles and two sacks. He also defended 12 career passes.

