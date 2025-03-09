Patriots Sign Former Titans LB Harold Landry, Reunite Him With Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots just made a big move to give their new head coach a familiar face.
On Sunday, New England agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with linebacker Harold Landry. Landry has spent the first seven years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in 2018, Mike Vrabel's first year as head coach of the franchise. The Patriots hired Vrabel this offseason.
Landry has been a consistent performer for the Titans during his career. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL, but in his six seasons on the field he has racked up 50.5 sacks. He is also adept at holding the edge against the run.
Landry is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he posted 71 tackles and nine sacks. The former Pro Bowler's new deal includes $43.5 million in guaranteed money and a maximum value of $48 million.