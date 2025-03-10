Patriots Agree on Two-Year Deal With QB Josh Dobbs
The New England Patriots are adding a new quarterback to the roster with Josh Dobbs, who agreed to a two-year deal on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Dobbs will be entering his seventh NFL season and will be joining his ninth NFL team when he lands in New England. He is best known for his heroics with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. He spent the 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Dobbs posted a two-emoji tweet after the news dropped, a simple rocket and smiley face. Safe to say he's O.K. with his landing spot.
He will likely play as backup to Drake Maye, who will be competing in his second season in 2025.
The quarterback has some experience working with new Titans coach Mike Vrabel, as he played for the Titans in 2022. He also worked with quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant while in Cleveland. So, there will be some familiarity in New England for Dobbs.
Dobbs appeared in two games last season for the 49ers. He completed 68.1% of his passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His best statistical year came in 2023 when he started for the Arizona Cardinals. He played in eight games, completing 62.8% of passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.