Patriots Sign Standout RB Rhamondre Stevenson to Four-Year Extension, per Report
The New England Patriots have locked up one of their top offensive playmakers for the next few years.
On Thursday, news broke that the organization had signed standout running back Rhamondre Stevenson to a four-year extension worth $36 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also noted the deal includes $17 million guaranteed, an $8 million signing bonus, and $12 million in incentives.
Stevenson had an underwhelming 2023 season plagued by injury. He recorded 857 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns before suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 13 that knocked him out for the remainder of the year. The Patriots are betting Stevenson's future is more closely aligned with his breakout 2022 season in which he put up 1,040 yards rushing and caught 69 passes for 421 yards, totaling six touchdowns.
While Stevenson was part of the Patriots' worst season in many years in 2023 (and one of the more inept offenses in recent NFL history), this was the best move for New England. The organization has anointed Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, as the heir apparent to the quarterback throne. One of the tried-and-true ways to help young quarterbacks succeed is to surround them with as much talent as possible offensively for as long as possible.
The Patriots are doing just that by inking Stevenson to a long-term agreement as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. His dual-threat capabilities will help keep the offense unpredictable, and he can be a workhorse out of the backfield as evidenced by his 279 touches in 2022. Stevenson isn't quite a home run hitter but he's a versatile back who will be put to good use in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's offense.
Now the running back will be happy and healthy entering the 2024 season, ready to take the load off Maye or veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett.