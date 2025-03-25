Patriots to Sign Stefon Diggs to Three-Year, $69 Million Contract
Much of the attention afforded the New England Patriots this offseason has been due to the massive amount of money they have to spend.
It appears they're using it.
The Patriots have agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, according to a Tuesday evening report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Per Schefter, the deal guarantees Diggs $26 million.
Diggs played 2024 with the Houston Texans; a torn ACL limited him to just eight games.
He is far better known for his tenures with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Diggs spent 2015 to '19 with the Vikings, endearing himself to the fanbase with one of the most memorable NFL catches of this century.
Diggs was then traded to the Bills; there he achieved his greatest individual success. He posted four 1,000-yard seasons in four years, leading the league in catches and yards in 2020 and making four Pro Bowls.
New England is coming off a season where its offense ranked 31st in total yards, its lowest rank in franchise history.