Ex-Patriots Super Bowl Champ Crushes Mac Jones in NSFW Rant
The Mac Jones era in New England came to an end this past offseason when the team traded the 15th pick of the 2021 NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 draft pick.
While Jones is enjoying a fresh start in his hometown as a backup to Trevor Lawrence, one former Patriots player has apparently not moved on with his distaste for the former Patriots quarterback.
Rob Ninkovich, who won two Super Bowls in his seven seasons with the Patriots, crushed Jones on a recent episode of his podcast, The Dan and Ninko Show.
“He don’t like us either. I don’t give a f---," said Ninkovich, who retired after the 2016 season. "I’ll smack the s--- out of f------ Mac Jones. I don’t care. Do you care if somebody doesn’t like you? Exactly. F-- em’. I hope he has a great career, as a backup, and makes a ton of money."
Here's the video of that rant:
Those are some pretty wild things for a 40-year-old man to say, especially on such a public forum. Was Jones a great QB during his days with the Patriots? No, he absolutely wasn't. But wanting to smack him because of that is a lot.
Jones and the Jaguars kick off their season this Sunday in Miami.