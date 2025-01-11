Patriots Great Tedy Bruschi Explains His Pick for Next Head Coach to 'Fix' Franchise
The most successful North American sports team of the 21st century is stuck in the mud.
Since quarterback Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after the 2019 season, the New England Patriots haven't been able to get into any kind of organizational rhythm. The team has one playoff berth and four losing seasons to its name over the course of the past five seasons.
Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi has a plan to fix it—and it starts with hiring his former teammate, ex-Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, as New England's next boss.
"My former team the New England Patriots have been absolutely a mess the last couple years in how they've handled things. The only way to fix things is to hire Mike Vrabel," Bruschi—who spent 1996 to 2008 with the franchise—said Saturday.
Vrabel went 54-45 in six years with the Titans, and his firing in Jan. 2024 surprised the NFL world. After a year working behind the scenes as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns, he is back on football's collective radar.
"I'm telling you right now. A coach that can come in there and doesn't just lead men, but knows how to lead football players. Knows how to reach football players and can deal with that ownership," Bruschi said. "Fix the organization, (owner) Robert and (president) Jonathan Kraft, and hire Mike Vrabel."