Patriots Set Thursday Interview With Franchise Great Mike Vrabel for Coaching Job
In their quest for a new head coach, the New England Patriots will reportedly interview a franchise icon.
The Patriots have scheduled a Thursday interview with former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Vrabel, 49, played for New England from 2001 to '08. He won three Super Bowls (including two in which he caught a touchdown) and made the Pro Bowl with the team in 2007—a decorated enough resume to land him in the franchise's hall of fame.
After the end of his playing career, he turned to coaching, rising to become the Titans' boss from 2018 to '23. Tennessee made three postseasons under Vrabel's guidance, and his firing on Jan. 9, 2024 took the NFL world by surprise.
The Akron native and Ohio State product then worked as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns in '24.
The Patriots, who fired coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, have gone 4–13 in two straight seasons.