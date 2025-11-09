Patriots vs. Buccaneers: Three Bold Predictions for Week 10’s MVP Showdown in Tampa
Sunday’s slate of NFL football has quite the matchup on its hands in the 1 p.m. ET window, with the 7–2 Patriots heading south to Tampa to take on the 6–2 Buccaneers.
New England enters Week 10 as arguably the NFL’s most surprising team of 2025, having nearly matched their win total from the previous two seasons combined through nine games. Quarterback Drake Maye is a fringe-MVP candidate—which we’ll get to later—and coach Mike Vrabel has done an A1 job at flipping the culture in Foxborough. The Patriots currently sit atop the AFC East with the easiest strength of schedule remaining in the NFL.
Speaking of first-place teams, Tampa Bay sits atop the NFC South by a comfortable 1.5 games after getting itself back in the win column last Sunday against the Saints. Despite dealing with a slew of injuries—which we’ll also get to later—the Buccaneers have managed to maintain pace with others in the conference while chasing a fifth straight division title.
We’re in for a good one from Raymond James Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for Patriots vs. Buccaneers on Sunday.
TreVeyon Henderson will notch his first 100+ yard, two-touchdown game as a pro
The Patriots officially ruled running back Rhamondre Stevenson out for a second straight game on Friday with a toe injury, meaning rookie TreVeyon Henderson will once again lead the charge out of New England’s backfield.
In his first NFL start last Sunday against the Falcons, the second-round pick out of Ohio State ran for 55 yards on 14 carries while also tallying a season-high 32 receiving yards on four receptions.
Henderson’s explosive-play ability is something that New England fans have yearned for since getting a preview of it during the preseason. And with the Buccaneers’ defense giving up an NFL-worst 50.4 receiving yards per game and 10.1 yards per play to targets out of the backfield, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, Sunday’s matchup in Tampa perfectly sets up for a breakout performance.
Couple his expected involvement in the pass game with a steady dose of carries on the ground, and I’m predicting Sunday to be Henderson’s true NFL arrival. Look for him to surpass 100+ total yards and find the end zone twice.
Baker Mayfield will throw 2+ interceptions, doubling his season total
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been outstanding to begin his third season with Tampa Bay. Over eight games, the 30-year-old has completed 53.6% of his passes for 1,919 yards and 13 touchdowns, notched a 98.1 passer rating, and boasts a 61.1 QBR—the second-highest of his career (2020).
What has made Mayfield’s career resurgence so impressive is the fact that he’s thrown just two interceptions this season, one year after leading the league in the category with 16. This hasn’t come without his share of luck, however. According to PFF, Mayfield ranks second among quarterbacks who have started every game this season (behind only Tua Tagovailoa) in turnover-worthy play rate at 4.0%. For context, Tua has thrown 11 interceptions on the year, while Geno Smith—who sits just behind Mayfield in TWP%—leads the league with 12.
On top of this, the Bucs will once again be without their top two wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as they deal with injuries, meaning rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson will be among those stepping up in their place. Look for Mayfield to continue trying to make something out of nothing and—against a stout New England secondary made up of Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Jones—in turn, throw two (or more) interceptions for the first time since last season.
Drake Maye will once again shine, and in turn, come out of the weekend as the NFL’s MVP favorite
Among the many reasons why the Patriots have been one of the NFL’s most surprising teams in 2025 is the play of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
Through nine weeks, Maye leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.1%), completion percentage over expected (+9.6%), and EPA (+73.3) while also ranking fifth in passing yards (2,285), tied fourth in touchdowns (17), and second in passer rating (116.9).
At just 23 years old, Maye has taken the league by storm and has cemented himself a consensus MVP candidate by helping New England turn back into a contender. The Patriots will need him to shine again this weekend if they want to notch their eighth win of the year—and I’m predicting he will. Look for Maye to top 300 passing yards for the first time in his career, account for three or more total touchdowns, not turn the football over, and come out of the weekend as the NFL’s MVP front-runner.