NFL Week 10 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 9 in the NFL has officially closed up shop, meaning that somehow we're already through the midway point of the 2025 season.
Between surprise MVP candidates, a coach being fired after just six games, neither the Chiefs nor the Bills being in first place in their division, and the Eagles once again sharing the best record in the NFC, the first half-plus of the campaign has given us plenty to chew on—and even more to look forward to over the next several months.
And with that, we're onto Week 10. Here's a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 10 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
The Raiders will head to Denver for an in-division matchup against the Broncos on Thursday night, kicking off Week 10 in the NFL from Mile High Stadium.
Las Vegas comes into this one at just 2–6 to begin the year and fresh off an overtime loss to a sickly Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Denver, meanwhile, is 7–2 and sits atop the AFC West division as their defense continues to lead the charge to the tune of a league-high 40 sacks—12 more than the Lions who have 28.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.
Sunday, Nov. 9
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network/NFL+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Chicago Bears
New York Giants
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday will begin in Berlin this week as the Colts and Falcons are headed to Germany for a 9:30 a.m. ET matchup. Stateside, the slate includes the Patriots getting CBS's A-Team for the first time in a long time, five games in-division showdowns, and a rematch of last season's epic NFC Divisional Round game between the Cardinals and Lions—even though Jayden Daniels won't be playing.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
Aaron Rodgers and the 5–3 Steelers are headed West this Sunday night for a matchup with the 6–3 Chargers. Pittsburgh enters SoFi Stadium off a convincing win over the AFC-leading Colts, while Los Angeles comes in having just squeaked by the basement dwelling Titans.
Given the Ravens’ recent rise in the North and the constant battle between L.A. Denver, and Kansas City in the West, the result of Sunday night’s game is likely to have major implications on the eventual AFC Wild Card standings. Kick off is schedule for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and Peacock.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Philadelphia Eagles
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Fresh off a bye Week 10, the NFC-leading Eagles will head to Green Bay on Monday night to take on the Packers.
Philly comes in at 6–2 and having done just about everything they could to improve at the trade deadline. Trades for two cornerbacks and an edge rusher should, in theory, help their defense return to their Super Bowl-winning form from a season ago.
As for the Packers, last Sunday’s performance is one I’m sure they’d like to soon forget. After winning three straight, Green Bay scored just 13 points against the Panthers, losing 16–13 while quarterback Jordan Love failed to throw a touchdown for the first time all season.
Kick off from Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Hopefully you’ll be able to watch this one.
Who Has a Bye in Week 10?
The Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Kansas City Chiefs have byes in Week 10. This is the fifth week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.