Patriots Pushing for 'Quick Resolution' to Head Coach Search
The New England Patriots have interviewed four candidates for their vacant head coaching job, with the latest being a virtual meeting with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday.
With no known interviews left, we now wait for a decision from Foxborough and according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, one could come as soon as this weekend.
"The Patriots are pushing for a quick resolution to their HC search," the insider wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning. "Many around the league expect a decision this weekend."
After firing head coach Jerod Mayo last Sunday after a lone 4-13 season, New England has since interviewed Johnson, Byron Leftwich, Pep Hamilton, and Mike Vrabel for their vacant position. In-person meetings with Leftwich and Hamilton—two minority candidates—took place on Tuesday and have received plenty of backlash for how quickly made them Rooney Rule compliant.
Some have theorized that the move turned off Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who declined to interview with the Patriots this week.
All along, the overwhelming favorite for the job has been Vrabel. The 49-year-old played in New England from 2001-08, was a First-team All-Pro linebacker in '07, and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame last October.
Vrabel served as the Tennessee Titans head coach from 2018-23 and compiled a 56-48 record over that span. He led the team to three straight playoff berths, an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019, and was named the NFL Coach of the Year in '21.
Vrabel met with the Patriots in Boston this past Thursday. We'll wait and see if he did enough to be named his former team's next head coach as soon as this weekend.