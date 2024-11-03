Patriots, 49ers Could Create Splash Trade
The New England Patriots are expected to make numerous moves before the NFL trade deadline, and a bunch of their players are apparently available.
That includes defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, much to his surprise.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that Godchaux is for sale, and she mentioned the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the veteran.
"The 49ers have called around looking to add to their defense; New England defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is available, and the Niners know it," Russini wrote.
San Francisco has been arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, as it sits at 4-4 heading into Week 9.
To be fair, the Niners have been absolutely decimated by injuries, but even still, they are right in the thick of the NFC West and area trying to gather more pieces.
Godchaux would represent a fine addition for the defending NFC champions.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Dolphins before joining the Patriots in free agency in 2021.
Godchaux had a very impressive debut campaign in Foxborough, registering 65 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He followed that up with 62 stops and 1.5 sacks in 2022, and last year, he finished with 56 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Plaquemine, La. native has logged 29 tackles thus far this season.
Godchaux has also been a symbol of durability with the Pats, as he has not missed a game throughout his entire tenure with the club.
It was also Godchaux who called out his Patriots teammates for "selfish" play earlier in the season.
We'll see if he even makes it through the year in New England.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!