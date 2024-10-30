Patriots Getting Trade Calls for Two Players
The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and the New England Patriots are expected to be massive sellers.
The Patriots have already sent edge rusher Josh Uche packing, but there will almost surely be more deals to come.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated made a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston, and during his spot, he revealed that New England is receiving trade calls on a couple of wide receiversL K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton.
“… The names I’ve heard they’ve gotten calls on are actually interesting. It’s K.J. Osborn and it’s Tyquan Thornton,” Breer said. “And I think the reason why Thornton has some value to teams is because that sort of speed, you can’t coach it, right? So every coach looks at a guy like that and says, ‘I can do something with him.'"
The Pats signed Osborn in free agency, but he has been a major disappointment thus far. Through the first eight weeks, he has managed just seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted just once in the team's Week 8 win over the New York Jets.
However, due to Osborn's previous production with the Minnesota Vikings, you can see why other teams would be interested in acquiring him. Last year, for example, the 27-year-old hauled in 48 receptions for 540 yards and three scores.
Meanwhile, Thornton has largely been unproductive since being selected by by the Patriots in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught 22 passes for 247 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his rookie campaign, but he he amassed a grand total of 17 grabs since.
The Patriots actually need some wide receiver help themselves, but it seems pretty evident that neither Osborn nor Thornton is the answer in Foxborough.
