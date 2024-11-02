Patriots Shut Down Star CB Trade Talks
The New England Patriots may be preparing to sell off some pieces before the NFL trade deadline, but that does not mean everyone is available.
ESPN's Josina Anderson has reported that the Patriots are receiving calls on cornerback Christian Gonzalez, but that they have no intention of moving him.
"I did just speak to a league source who said that the Patriots have been receiving multiple calls on cornerback Christian Gonzalez," Anderson said. "He's not for sale, but they find it amusing."
That New England is essentially making Gonzalez untouchable does not come as much of a surprise.
The Patriots selected Gonzalez with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and while his rookie campaign was marred by injury, he has been very impressive this season, having already logged 37 tackles, an interception and four passes defended through eight games.
Gonzalez is just 22-years-old and is under team control through 2027 (that would be the year of his fifth-year option), so unless New England receives a gargantuan offer, it would be silly for the team to move him before Nov. 5.
The Pats are in rebuilding mode, so keeping the University of Oregon product around for now would probably be the smartest thing for the club to do, especially considering how valuable good cornerbacks are in the modern NFL.
Gonzalez has actually been one of the few bright spots for the Patriots this season. New England ranks at No. 23 in pass defense, but it's certainly due to no fault of the second-year defender.
The Pats seem more likely to trade one of their wide receivers rather than moving one of their top young defensive players.
We'll see what the Patriots, who are just 2-6 on the season, decide to do before Nov. 5.
