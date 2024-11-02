Patriots Seeking Offensive Line Help
The New England Patriots are widely viewed as sellers heading into the NFL trade deadline, but they are also trying to shore up problem areas.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Patriots are seeking offensive line help, and that they attempted to trade for Cam Robinson before the Jacksonville Jaguars sent him to the Minnesota Vikings.
Fowler added that New England has also expressed interest in free agent offensive lineman D.J. Humphries.
"The Patriots have been looking for offensive line help," Fowler wrote. "They looked into Cam Robinson before the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings, and they've also been in touch with free agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries."
Humphries spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career (2016-2023) with the Arizona Cardinals and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.
The 30-year-old surprisingly remains unsigned through midseason, but with the Pats in desperate need of help in the trenches, Humphries would certainly make sense as an addition.
The Patriots absolutely need to provide quarterback Drake Maye with more protection, especially considering that the rookie suffered a concussion against the New York Jets in Week 8.
As a matter of fact, one of the primary reasons why New England began the season with Jacoby Brissett under center was because of its pitiful offensive line, and there were massive concerns when Maye began taking snaps for that reason.
But will the Pats actually try to swing a trade for an impact offensive lineman, or will they settle for a free agent signing like Humphries? Or maybe they will do both?
The fact of the matter is that the Patriots need to do something to address their offensive line, whether that's now or in the offseason.
Based on the fact that New England still has nine games left to play this year, you would think the Pats would want to do everything within their power to ensure that Maye is safe. Making a move for a lineman now would be a good way to follow through on that.
