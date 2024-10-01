Patriots Veteran Calls Out 'Selfish' Players
The New England Patriots have lost three games in a row, so it should come as no surprise that tensions are beginning to flare.
Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux in particular is getting frustrated with what he is seeing from his teammates, and he aired his grievances on WEEI's Jones & Keefe Show.
"We just all got to be on the same page," Godchaux said. "We've got guys — you know, just being honest — we've got guys, some guys being kind of selfish."
Godchaux didn't mention anyone individually, but he did specifically call out the defense.
"I get it. I mean, we’re down,” Godchaux said. “Guys want to make plays. I get it. But everybody got to play, I’m talking about defense, everybody has to play as 11. And everybody got to sacrifice to do what’s best for the team. I know some guys want to make plays when we’re down, get back in the game. But we got to just keep going as a team and play team defense."
New England's defense ranked seventh in the NFL last season, but this season, things have changed rather drastically.
The Pats are 24th in the league in yards allowed, and over the last couple of weeks, the Patriots have gotten lit up for 54 points by the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.
To make matters worse, New England has one of the worst offenses in football, so if its defense isn't keeping it in games, it obviously spells disaster.
Of course, it doesn't help that the Pats have lost a couple of key defenders in defensive lineman Christian Barmore and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, and they traded edge rusher Matthew Judon before the season began.
We'll see if the Patriots can rebound against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.
