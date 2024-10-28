Patriots Defender Stunned by Trade Rumors
The New England Patriots may have put together a surprising Week 8 win over the New York Jets, but that does not mean they won't be selling off pieces before the NFL trade deadline.
One Patriots player that could be on the move is defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, who was taken back by the fact that his name has been mentioned in trade speculation.
“Yeah, I was shocked, but at the end of the day, this is a business,” Godchaux said, via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. “I mean, (expletive) happens all the time. I’m sure some guys think they could be on the team for a long time, and something happens. This is the business of the NFL. This is what we signed up for.”
Godchaux turns 30 in a couple of weeks, so he represents a fairly obvious trade candidate for a New England team that is in rebuilding mode. That being said, the veteran would actually prefer to remain in Foxborough.
“I’m happy to be a leader," added Godchaux. "I’m happy to be one of those big dogs in the front seven, but I can’t control outside noise. I’m here. Right now, I’m here where my feet are, and I’m here with New England Patriots. I’m happy to be here.”
Godchaux, who called out his teammates earlier in the year, has logged 29 tackles through the first eight games of the season.
The LSU product was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Dolphins before joining the Pats in 2021.
Godchaux is far from the only Patriots vet who could be on the move before Nov. 5, but we'll see if New England actually decides to trade him.
The Plaquemine, La. native is under contract through 2026.
