Patriots Elevate Two Players for Giants Game

As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a Week 13 showdown with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, they are adding some much-needed depth along their defensive line, as well as their offensive line.

The Patriots announced that they have elevated defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms and offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes from their practice squad.

Pharms is being elevated for the second straight week. He played 20 snaps on defense during the Pats' Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals — logging one tackle and one quarterback hit. He also aligned eight special teams snaps.

Having originally joined New England in July 2022 — after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL — the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. After starting the 2023 season on the scout team, Pharms was signed to the 53-man roster. The 29-year-old was released by New England on Sept. 6, 2025, and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 9, 2025. He has played in 28 games with five starts over the last two seasons and has 42 total tackles and two sacks.

Jaimes Adds Depth, Insurance to Offensive Line

May 29, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Brenden Jaimes (64) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jaimes was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. The 26-year-old was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent on April 17 and was released on Aug. 26.

Overall, he has played in 45 regular season games with three starts at center in 2023 and saw action in two postseason games. The Patriots elevated Jaimes from the practice squad for their Week 4 victory over the Panthers — a game in which he aligned on six special teams snaps.

New England has recently been battling a rash of injuries. Starting defensive tackle Milton Williams, rookie left tackle Will Campbell and cornerback Alex Austin have already been placed on injured reserve. In addition, the Pats have also ruled out special teams captain Brenden Schooler (ankle) and left guard Jared Wilson (ankle) for this Week 13 contest. In addition to Schooler and Wilson, the team also revealed that linebacker Harold Landry (knee), defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) and center Garrett Bradbury (illness) are officially questionable.

The Patriots (10-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Conversely, the Giants (2-10) are fresh off a 34-27 Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. A victory over New York this week will give the Patriots their 11th win of the season while also extending their winning streak to 10 straight.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!