Patriots Could Get Veteran RB Back vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals — with or without star quarterback Joe Burrow — they appear ready to welcome back a prominent pair of skill position players to help bolster their offense.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) are currently “in-line” to play at Paycor Stadium in the Queen City this weekend, per Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.
While he stopped short of officially declaring either player as “active” for this upcoming matchup, he did offer some encouraging news on Stevenson, who has been a limited practice participant throughout the week.
“There wasn’t many restrictions [this week] … He [Stevenson] responded well to the practice. I would say that as long as we don’t have any setbacks that he’d be in-line to play,” Vrabel told reporters at the conclusion Week 12’s final practice session.
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta. has carried the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
With the colder temperatures returning to the region, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense. Having Stevenson return against the Bengals may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Cincinnati has also struggled in overall run defense, ranking 32nd in the NFL by allowing an average of 166.4 ground yards, and 12 rushing scores.
While speaking with reporters after practice, Stevenson sounded much like a player who intends on suiting up in Week 12.
“Yeah, I’m motivated,” Stevenson said. “Y‘all know injuries, they happen in this game, It’s very unfortunate. But, I’m ready to get back out there with the team.”
Boutte In? Tavai Out.
While not mentioned by name by Vrabel, Boutte was a full participant, indicating that he is ready for a return to the gridiron. The third-year wideout suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 — ultimately leaving the game in the closing moments of first half naught to return. He was inactive for New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and their Week 11 game against the New York Jets.
The Patriots, in turn, would certainly welcome the LSU product back to their offense with open arms. In addition to alleviating the increased workload of fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams, Boutte [if healthy] would also be primed to feast on a Bengals pass defense which currently ranks 30th in the NFL — allowing and average of 260.1 passing yards per game, with 23 passing touchdowns.
Still, the news was not all good for New England. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai has been ruled out for this game for personal reasons which have kept him from much of the week’s prep sessions. Tavai began the season on injured reserve. The 29-year-old suffered a calf injury during 11-on-11 drills in June OTAs. Despite a brief comeback attempt at the start of training camp, he remained sidelined at the start of the regular season. Since his return to the Pats active roster in Week 5, Tavai has compiled 10 total tackles and 0.5 run stuffs.
Tavai is in his seventh season in the NFL, having began his career as a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019.
