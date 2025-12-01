Drake Maye Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into their much-needed bye week.

The Patriots (10-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Conversely, the Giants (2-10) are fresh off a 34-27 Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. A victory over New York this week will give the Patriots their 11th win of the season while also extending their winning streak to 10 straight.

Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Giants.

Drake Maye

With both left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson temporarily sidelined, Maye is likely to be feeling additional pressure from an aggressive Giants defensive front. Still, the 23-year-old’s dual-threat prowess gives him the ability to find success — provided he can get rid of the ball quickly and use the short to intermediate areas of the field for high-percentage completions. Despite being sacked 37 times this season — third most in the NFL in said category — Maye has still managed to rank first in passing yards, first in pass completion, and third in passer rating.

Accordingly, Maye has deservedly remained atop the short list of MVP candidates to date. Through the first 12 games of the season, Maye has completed 71.9% of his passes for 3,130 yards, with 21 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. He has also carried the ball 75 times for 307 yards and two touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.

With running back Rhamondre Stevenson still feeling the effects of a recent toe injury, Maye could find success on the ground against a Giants which is ranked 32nd in the NFL, allowing an average of 157.2 rushing yards per game.

Vederian Lowe

Lowe is not only the longest-tenured offensive lineman among the Patriots reserves, but he is also their top option to replace Campbell in the starting lineup — especially given his 13 career starts for the Patriots at left tackle. When the highly-touted Pats’ rookie exited the game at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter, the 26-year-old kept the left end of the line on track, aligning on 30 snaps and receiving a 62.7 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus.

Given his previous remarks regarding Maye being “too poised,” Giants linebacker Brian Burns is undoubtedly looking to apply significant pressure on the Patriots starter — preferably using an effective inside spin move to bring him down. Lowe’s size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and experience — having played 803 snaps at left tackle last season and 1,113 career snaps at the position in total — will be crucial in helping to stabilize the line, while protecting Maye’s blind side. Look for the Patriots to provide additional chips on Burns when he aligns over the left side — hopefully keeping him off-rhythm and away from Maye.

DeMario Douglas

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Should the Patriots offense attempt to maximize yards-after-the-catch against the Giants, Douglas is likely to be among Maye’s favorite targets in Week 13. The Liberty product is most effective out of the slot in short yardage. In order to compensate for the usual height differential with his opponent, he has developed a knack for anticipating defenders attacking him — a strategy which has served him well to date. However, he also demonstrated the skill set to evade tacklers when he had the ball in his hands in open space.

In short, Douglas' shiftiness and speed made him one of the most explosive playmakers on the roster. He has an above-average burst along with the speed in his stride to be a factor in New England’s offensive attack — whether it be horizontally or vertically. Accordingly, Douglas is poised to see an increase in targets during this game.

Marcus Jones

Jones, New England’s primary slot cornerback, has aligned on 79% of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 50 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions. During New England’s Week 12 win over the Bengals, Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October.

The Houston product jumped and picked a short-right pass attempt by Flacco, intended for receiver Tahj Brooks. Jones returned the interception 33 yards for the score, thus giving New England a 14-10 lead.

At his core, Jones is a phenomenal athlete with significant breakaway speed. Given his skill set, he should find himself matched against Giants slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — who logged a career-high 156 yards against the Lions in Week 12. Jones is most effective in defending crossers and seams, which is where Robinson is also at his best. Whoever wins this speed-on-speed battle may give his team the edge in this game.

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Patriots “Spy” Defender

With the Pats defense set to face off against Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, they are likely to see an offense that features more spread formations than the more compact version they were running with backup Jameis Winston. In fact, New York is running more than 70% of its offense from the shotgun, per Patriots.com, with Dart in the lineup. Not only is the Ole Miss product more comfortable in the passing game, but it also helps facilitate his ability to scramble.

Therefore, New England is likely to limit the Giants' offense by playing man coverage with a spy on Dart, forcing the rookie to make throws rather than extend plays. In their defensive scheme under new head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (currently on leave, with linebackers coach Zak Kuhr calling plays), the Pats have multiple candidates capable of playing the “spy” due to their speed and agility, including linebackers Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens and Christian Ellis.

