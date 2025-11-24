Patriots Rookie RB Promises to Stop Goal Line Struggles

The running game was essentially a non-factor for the New England Patriots during their 26-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. On the stat sheet, they rushed for 104 yards -- with 66 coming from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. But struggles at the goal line summed up what was a greasy win for the team with the league's top record.

After the game, Henderson spoke about the game — which was New England's 12th in a row — and how it's good to come out of a grimy game with a win.

"Yeah, it was a battle," Henderson said. "It was a tough one for sure. I try to suspect that going in each week, not looking at the record. I don't really pay too much attention to the records of the team, because I know in the NFL every week is always going to be a dog fight. Thank God we got through that, and came out with the win."

The goal line situations summed up what was wrong with the Patriots in Week 12. The team had multiple chances to punch the ball in from the 1-yard line, but run stuffs from the Bengals' defensive line spurned any opportunity that Rhamondre Stevenson or Terrell Jennings had to find paydirt.

"It's Something We Definitely Have To Continue To Work On"

Even when gifted another set of downs after a defensive pass interference on Cincinnati's Dax Hill, the drive still amounted to zero points for New England.

"It's tough. That's something we definitely have to continue to work on, and it starts with practice," Henderson said. "I know coach (Mike) Vrabel is going to continue to do a good job with pushing us and helping us to get better when it comes to that."

Henderson's 66 yards led the Patriots on the ground, another stepping stone for the Ohio State rookie who's claimed the reigns after Stevenson was down for the count with a lingering toe injury. Against the Buccaneers and Jets, he combined for five touchdowns in the starter's absence. With Stevenson back, it opened up another avenue for the Patriots to use their running attack -- even if if came at the expense of Henderson scoring six points.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It felt good," Henderson said when asked about Stevenson's return to the lineup. "It's going to be a long season, so we need all hands on deck. He brings a lot of life to the running back room, so it was good to have him back here."

The Patriots are now 10-2, the first team in the NFL to surpass double-digit wins. With a mini-long week looming (the Patriots head home to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 13), it will be good to get an extra day to rest and recover, especially when all the injuries suffered in Cincinnati are added into the equation.

"Yeah, of course guys are tired, people are sore — that's pretty much the norm," Henderson said. "But I think coach Vrabel does a good job each and every practice just pushing us and demanding the best, and that's a blessing."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!