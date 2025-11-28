Five Patriots Injuries to Watch Ahead of Giants Game

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — With the Thanksgiving holiday behind them, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium to continue preparations for their Week 13 showdown in prime time with the New York Giants.

While the Giants present potential problems for the Pats both strategically and logistically, the team remains focused on optimizing the health of its players. Having already placed defensive tackle Milton Williams, offensive lineman Will Campbell and cornerback Alex Austin on injured reserve, New England is hoping to keep their list of walking wounded to a minimum.

In that vein, here is a look at five injured players who will have the Patriots full attention in the coming days leading up to their Week 14 game against New York.

Jared Wilson

Although he has yet to be placed on injured reserve, Wilson remains under the close watch of Patriots Nation during the team’s Week 13 practices. The Pats rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and is considered “week-to-week.” While most high-ankle sprains require a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, the Patriots are hoping that Wilson’s injury lands on the shorter side of that span. Should Wilson take part in any of New England’s sessions, it may be a sign that he is closer to a return than originally thought.

In 10 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 655 snaps (92.8%) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 22 pressures. With head coach Mike Vrabel all but confirming that Wilson will be out for this week’s game against the Giants, reserve Ben Brown will likely assume his spot in the starting lineup. This season, the 6-foot-5, 313-pounder has aligned on 135 snaps on offense, both at guard and as a tight-end style blocker. In his only start — in Week 4 vs. the Carolina Panthers — Brown allowed no quarterback hits or sacks.

Brenden Schooler

Among New England’s most-significant practice absentees this week has been special teams captain Brenden Schooler. The 28-year-old left the game in the first half due to a left ankle injury. He was soon thereafter spotted attempting to test his wrapped left ankle, with visible frustration. Schooler was quickly sent to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Since that time, he has not participated in practice. Schooler is leading the team with 12 special teams tackles and needs two special teams tackles to match his career-high of 14 which he set in his rookie season in 2022.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Harold Landry

Landry’s appearance on this week’s initial injury report should not be surprising. The veteran linebacker missed the Pats’ pre-Thanksgiving practice with a knee injury, though he did return for session number two. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 41 total tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 6.5 sacks.

Khyiris Tonga

Tonga was a limited participant for the second straight practice, due to a chest injury which forced him from New England’s Week 12 won over the Bengals. Still, his presence on the field is an encouraging sign for his prospects of suiting up against the Giants. Tonga signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in all 12 games, making six starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 19 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit. Tonga has taken part in 10 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit.

Hunter Henry

Though he may have been a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a toe injury, Henry’s presence on the field bodes well for his availability against New York in Week 13. With both the running backs and receivers struggling to get on track, quarterback Drake Maye has wisely leaned on his fellow team captain on offense. Henry has been at his best while attacking the intermediate areas of the field. Widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.

Unsurprisingly, Henry was Maye’s favorite target in Week 12, logging 115 yards on seven catches — one of which went for a touchdown in the second quarter. On the season, Henry has compiled 537 years on 41 catches with five touchdowns.

