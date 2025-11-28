Patriots Sign Former Lions RB

The New England Patriots are reportedly signing former Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds to the practice squad.

Per sources, Reynolds has already arrived to Gillette Stadium and is set to sign pending his physical. The RB had previously been a healthy scratch for Detroit over the most recent two games and was waived by the Lions on Nov. 26. Reynolds will now provide key depth for the Patriots behind TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Terrell Jennings.

Mike Vrabel to Add RB Craig Reynolds

The report was first made by NFL insider Aaron Wilson, who posted the news to his X account on the morning of Nov. 28.

#Patriots update: Signing former veteran #Lions and @KUBearsFootball running back Craig Reynolds to practice squad today, pending physical, per source, arrived today at Gillette Stadium @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/XjW6dBQu6m — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 28, 2025

Reynolds, 29, first arrived to the Lions in 2021 during the preseason and posted his first-career 100-yard rushing performance in an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. Over the next three years, he would become Detroit's No. 3 RB with 153 carries for 654 yards and a touchdown until 2024.

The Pennsylvania native additionally scored a pivotal touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Lion's 2023 Divisional Round win.

He has 658 total rushing yards and one touchdown in addition to 258 receiving yards on his current career stats.

Reynolds was passed on the Detroit depth chart his year in favor of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, as well as due to the emergence of Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors as special teams options. As previously referenced, the Patriots' core group of players on the ground game consist of Henderson, Stevenson and Jennings.

Henderson — a 23-year-old rookie — has done well establishing himself for New England with 558 rushing yards and five touchdowns over the course of all 12 games played. The Ohio State alum has also caught for 180 yards and one TD. His talent is matched by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, with up-and-comers like Efton Chism III also present.

The Patriots recently extended their win streak to nine following a 26-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and currently sit with the most wins in the league due to owning a 10-2 overall record. They next see action against the New York Giants on Dec. 1.

Vrabel and New England have now scored 23 or more points in their last eight games this season. The HC's win over Cincinnati also allowed him to become the third coach in franchise history with 10 or more wins in his first year on the job.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!