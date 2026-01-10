Patriots Rookie WR to Make NFL Debut vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With just over 24 hours remaining until their wild card round showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers kicks off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are adding a bit of security — and perhaps some explosive depth — to their active roster.

The Pats have officially announced that receiver Jeremiah Webb and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Webb was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of South Alabama in May 2025. The 5-foot-11, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 26 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 27. Webb began his career at South Dakota (2019-21) before transferring to South Alabama (2022-24). He played in 27 career games and finished with 51 receptions for 955 yards and seven touchdowns.

Affectionately nicknamed “Webby” by head coach Mike Vrabel, the 24-year-old became a locker room favorite due to his high-energy work ethic. He garnered notable attention for his six catches for 80 yards and one touchdown output during training camp.

With receiver Kayshon Boutte entering this matchup as questionable with a hamstring injury — and veteran Mack Hollins on injured reserve with an abdominal injury — the swift playmaker could be an option at the position for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Leonard Taylor is Becoming a Patriots Game Day Fixture

Patriots defense linesmen Leonard Taylor III waves during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor was elevated for three games during the regular season and finished the year with eight total tackles. Taylor was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 16, 2025. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Miami (Fla.) in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, has played in 19 NFL games and has 35 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2 passes defensed. He was released by the Jets on Oct. 14, after seeing action in two games in 2025.

Though Taylor has been elevated three times already this season, it is important to remember that practice squad players have unlimited elevations during the playoffs. Though the 23-year-old has been effective on both defense and special teams during his on-field action this season, his primary function is to provide depth at defensive tackle due to the loss of starter Khyiris Tonga — who has missed the entire week with a foot injury.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive — blending seamlessly into a line featuring Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and Milton Williams — who recently returned to the lineup after an ankle injury sidelined him for the past four weeks.

Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit. New England will clearly miss his versatility and his strength in all three phases.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!