Three Patriots Advance to Hall of Fame Semifinals

The New England Patriots 'Dynasty-Era’ is becoming well-recognized at the highest level of honor in professional football.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of 26 modern-era semifinalists for the class of 2026.

Among the nominees were former Patriots’ kicker Adam Vinatieri, safety Rodney Harrison and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.

Automatic Adam a Hall of Fame Shoo In?

With good reason, Vinatieri is widely regarded as the greatest kicker in NFL history. He retired as the league's all-time leader in points scored (2,673)and field goals made (599.) The South Dakota native connected on a number of clutch kicks, the most notable of which came in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII remain among the most iconic moments in NFL history.

Still, Vinatieri’s most iconic moment occurred during New England's 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game victory over the Oakland Raiders in blizzard-like conditions — making two kicks in the closing moments of what has now become known throughout Patriots Nation as the “Snow Game.”

Vinatieri joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1996, where he played for 10 seasons, and was a member of the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons. A four-time Super Bowl winner – three with the Patriots and one with the Colts – Vinatieri has the most Super Bowl wins for a kicker. He is also the only player to score 1,000 points for two different franchises. In 2019, Vinatieri was named to theNational Football League 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Hall Call for Harrison?

Oct. 5, 2008; San Francisco, CA, USA; New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison (37) looks toward the crowd before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, CA. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Throughout his NFL career, Rodney Harrison was one of the most fearsome strong safeties in the NFL. After spending the first nine of his 15 seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Harrison joined the Patriots in 2003. He was a key component in a Pats defense that won back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2003 and 2004 (XXXVIII, XXXIX).

Perhaps his most memorable moment as a Patriot was his game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XXXIX that ended the last drive of the Philadelphia Eagles. Harrison’s leadership abilities were evident in his being selected as a team captain in each of his six seasons with the Pats.

Harrison was a two-time Pro-Bowler and a two-time First team All-Pro. He holds the distinction of being the first player in NFL history to score touchdowns on an interception return, fumble return and kickoff return in the same season (which he accomplished in 1997 as a member of the Chargers.)

As a Patriot, Harrison shined his brightest in the postseason. In the 2004-2005 NFL Playoffs, he had four interceptions in three games. His seven playoff interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) are a Patriots team record.

On October 21, 2007, Harrison became the initial member of the 30/30 Club of players with both 30 interceptions and 30 sacks (a distinction held only by him and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis). He finished his career in 2009 with 1,205 tackles, 34 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles. Harrison has the most sacks (30.5) of any defensive back in NFL history.

Upon his retirement, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called Harrison “one of the best players” he has ever coached. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.

Vouch for Vince?

Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork reacts during a halftime celebration at Gillette Stadium during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Wilfork was the 21st overall selection by the Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft. ‘Big Vince’ played 11 seasons with New England after having played his collegiate football for the University of Miami. Wilfork helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories, while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four combined All-Pro selections and a place on the franchise’s 50th anniversary roster. He had served as a seven-time team captain during his New England tenure.

Despite taking his final snaps in a Houston Texans’ uniform, Wilfork signed a one-day contract in August 2017 to retire a Patriot. He started 148 games across his regular seasons. In the process, 517 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown were accrued. As such, Wilfork is considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history. 2022 marks his second year of Hall eligibility. In September, Wilfork was honored as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Additional Patriots Ties:

Longtime Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor spent the final two of his 13 NFL seasons in New England; appearing in 14 games and 425 rushing yards.

Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne each spent portions of training camp and preseason with New England. However, neither of them played a single down of regular season, or playoff football for the organization.

Per Pro Football Hall of Fame regulations, the full Selection Committee cast the ballots to determine the Semifinalists, and its next step will be another vote to cut the list to 15 Finalists late this year. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in San Francisco in February and enshrined in August in Canton.

