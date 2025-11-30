Patriots' Tommy DeVito Makes Loyalty Clear Ahead of Giants Matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito, the team’s upcoming matchup against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Week 13 is “not personal, but strictly business.”

After spending his first two NFL seasons playing his home games on the blue side of MetLife Stadium, the Livingston, NJ native is now making his home in southern New England. Although DeVito thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Meadowlands, the former New York fan-favorite is excited to presently be a member of the Patriots. In fact, one might say that “he will not be taking sides against the family” when his former team and current team do battle in prime time.

“I loved my time there,” DeVito said when asked about his New York state of mind. “When I was there, it was, ‘Go Giants’ but now it’s ‘Go Pats’ all the way. I hope we blow them out.”

After signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito became a pop-culture sensation, as much for his Italian-American heritage as his exciting playing style. The 27-year-old started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Relegated mostly to reserve duty in 2024, the 6’2” 210-pound quarterback completed 31 passes for 257 yards in three games.

DeVito found himself on the wrong side of a positional logjam this summer, listed behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart on the Giants’ depth chart. As a result, New York cut the popular backup in hopes of re-signing him via the practice squad. Dart has since ascended to the starting role, while Winston is currently is primary backup. Wilson has been relegated to third string.

Given his standout performance during the Pats 42-10 loss to the Giants in their third and final preseason game, Patriots fans became quite vocal in their desire to add DeVito to their quarterback room consisting of starter Drake Maye and veteran reserve Joshua Dobbs. In what would be his New York swan song, the Illinois product completed 17-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Who is a Better ‘Consigliere’ than Tommy DeVito?

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) and quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) takes the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Accordingly, the Pats’ wisely chose to “keep their friends close, and their enemies closer” by adding DeVito via waiver claim in late August. Though he has been limited to emergency third-quarterback status for New England’s 12 games to date, his contributions during practice and in the learning room have been recognized and appreciated by head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I think, good,” Vrabel recently said of his reserves, when specifically asked about DeVito and Dobbs. “We use our Thursday practices for competitive reps and they're leading the show team. We don't ask those guys to throw it to a certain guy, we tell them to read it out, play quarterback, ‘do that down here in the red zone’ on Fridays, try to put them in positions to read the coverage, middle field open, middle field closed, pressure, whatever it may be … I want to let every player at every position try to play the game, practice and be ready to go.”

Still, DeVito’s ability to utilize his legs, as well as his arm to both make and extend plays provides him the chance to succeed within coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system. Having played under McDaniels’ disciple Brian Daboll as his head coach with the Giants, DeVito is confident that his strong work ethic will help him assimilate into the Pats’ offense sooner than later.

In the final analysis, a victory over the New York Giants this week will give the Patriots their 11th win of the season while also extending their winning streak to 10 straight. Undoubtedly, the “HC of the NEP” and his coaching staff will be searching for every possible advantage, in hopes of sending the team into their bye at 11-2.

And … if Vrabel and his staff need any additional help, there is no better ‘consigliere’ than DeVito.

“I can help player breakdowns and give my two cents here and there,” DeVito said. “I’ll help in any way I can.”

Nevertheless, should his performance on the field match his comfort in his new surroundings, neither the Patriots nor DeVito may feel the need to “take sides against the family again … ever.”

