Patriots WR Will Play in AFC Championship vs. Broncos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for their AFC championship game showdown with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, each player on their game day roster is hoping to do his part to help the Pats punch their ticket to Super Bowl LX.

The 2025 Patriots have enjoyed one of the most improbable turnarounds in league history. The club improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They can become the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. The Patriots have done that two different times in their history, reaching the Super Bowl in 1996 after a 6-10 finish the year before and reaching the Super Bowl in 2001, a year after finishing with a 5-11 record.

The Pats and Broncos faced each other in the conference championship game in 2013 and 2015, with both games having been played in Denver and resulting in Broncos’ wins. A victory this week would be the Patriots' first postseason win in games that were played in Denver.

Having just over an hour remaining until the 3 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough, the Patriots and Broncos have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

LB Harold Landry

CB Kobee Minor

WR Efton Chism

T C.J. Dippre

OL Marcus Bryant

OL Caedan Wallace

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

What it Means for the Patriots

The Patriots officially activated Hollins from injured reserve, allowing him to make his return for this conference championship clash against the Broncos. Through 15 games to date, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards (550) and has scored three touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses. As such, he shouldbe expected to provide some added prowess to New England’s passing game, as well as a sizable target for quarterback Drake Maye.

Harold Landry was absent from practice for the third straight day. As a result, his status for this weekend was quickly revealed. Conversely, linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) and center Garrett Bradbury (illness) returned to practice after missing the week’s second session. Bradbury was not given a designation, confirming that he will play this weekend in Denver. Lastly, both receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) and cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion) — two of the most-heavily watched Patriots at practice this week — were active participants and are active for the AFC Championship Game.

Despite battling a knee injury since Week 13, Landry has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Chargers. He added two tackles against the Texans in the divisional round.

Lastly, Mapu was absent from practice due to a hip injury. Despite having aligned predominantly at safety for the past two seasons, Mapu made the switch to linebacker this season, becoming a solid reserve option at the position. Mapu logged 25 total tackles, five passes-defensed and one interception during the regular season. In the Pats’ two postseason games, he has registered two tackles.

BRONCOS INACTIVES:

WR Troy Franklin

S JK Skinner

ILB Karene Reid

C Alex Forsyth

WR Michael Bandy

DL Jordan Jackson

DE Sai’vion Jones

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!