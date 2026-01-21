FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots continue to bask in the glow of their 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, they are already preparing for a showdown with the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game.

Mike Vrabel — in his first season as Patriots head coach — will lead the franchise to its 16th conference championship game appearance. To say that New England has thrived under Vrabel’s leadership may be an understatement. After consecutive 4-13 finishes in 2023 and 2024, the 50-year-old has instilled both an aggressive style of football on the field, as well as a culture of accountability throughout the team. As a result, the Patriots have become one of the most exciting and fundamentally-sound football teams in the league.

Still, it should be noted that New England is heading into this weekend’s matchup with a relatively untested roster when it comes to the NFL’s biggest stage. From starting quarterback Drake Maye to All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez, 46 members of their game-day squad will be making their conference championship game debut.

Fortunately for New England, seven of their key veterans will be able to provide practical wisdom and counsel for their most important game this season. In addition to helping with their physical preparation for what promises to be intense, on-field action, the Patriots “magnificent seven” will assist their lesser-tenured teammates with the art of maintaining emotions, rebounding from mistakes and keeping the focus on football in this upcoming clash of the conference’s best teams.

In that vein, here is a look at the seven Patriots (via Patriots Media Relations) on the active roster who have played in conference championship games — along with a potential eighth, who currently resides on the injured reserve list.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second quarter against Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Carlton Davis

Davis played in the 2020 NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The cornerback logged seven tackles and two passes defensed in the Bucs’ 31-26 win.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs played in the 2017 NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He caught eight passes for 70 yards in the Vikings' 38-7 loss Diggs made his second career appearance on conference championship weekend in the 2020 AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while with the Buffalo Bills. The two-time All Pro receiver had six caches for 77 yards in the Chiefs’ 38-24 win.

Christian Elliss

Elliss played in the 2022 NFC championship game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers. Although he was on the Eagles' roster/practice squad during the 2022 season, the linebacker did not register any statistics during the 31-7 Eagles victory.

Austin Hooper

Hooper played in the 2016 NFC championship game as the Atlanta Falcons' top tight end against the Green Bay Packers. He caught three passes for 32 yards, contributing to the Falcons' 44-21 victory.

Harold Landry

Landry played in the 2019 AFC championship game against the Chiefs as a member of the Tennessee Titans — who, at the time, were coached by Vrabel. The linebacker played a key role in the Titans’ pass rush, logging two total tackles in Tennessee’s 35-24 loss.

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) heads to the locker room after the victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morgan Moses

Moses played in the 2023 AFC championship game against Kansas City, while a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Moses played every offensive snap at tackle for the Ravens in their eventual 17-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Milton Williams

Williams played in the aforementioned 2022 NFC championship game as a Philadelphia Eagle against the San Francisco 49ers. The defensive tackle logged two tackles and a quarterback hit during the Birds’ victory over the Niners. He also played for the Eagles in the 2024 NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders, earning one tackle and a tackle-for-loss in Philadelphia’s 36-33 win.

Mack Hollins

Like Diggs, Hollins also played in the 2017 NFC championship game against the Vikings while with the Eagles. He also played a notable role in the 2024 AFC championship game as a member of the Bills agaisnt Kansas City. As a rookie with the Eagles in 2017, Hollins did not log any statistics. The receiver had three catches for 73 yards and one touchdown in the Bills’ 32-29 loss to Kansas City. Hollins is currently on the Patriots' injured reserve list with an abdominal injury. However, he is eligible for return this week.

Patriots Now Turn their Attention to the Matchup at Mile High

Though the official written record rightfully credits the 2018 season as providing the Patriots' last appearance in the conference’s biggest stage, the Pats will be taking the field with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line for the first time since Jan. 20, 2019 — an eventual 37-31 victory for New England over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Pats are hoping to earn the same result when they head to the Rocky Mountains for a showdown with former Pats quarterback Jarrett Stidham and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Jan 25. The Broncos punched their ticket to the AFC championship game with a thrilling 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills — a game in which incumbent starter Bo Nix suffered a season-ending broken bone in his ankle.

While the Broncos and Patriots each finished 14-3 in the regular season, Denver was awarded the top seed based on their record over common opponents. Denver’s previous triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders gave them the common opponent tiebreaker — given that the Pats lost to the Raiders in Week 1. The Broncos will present a formidable challenge to either team, having finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 18.3 points per game.

