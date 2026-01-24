Patriots Activate Fan Favorite WR Before AFC Championship vs. Broncos

New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins not only made the trip to the Mile High city for his team’s conference championship showdown against the Denver Broncos, but he will suit up in his No. 13 Pats’ jersey for the first time in more than a month.

The Patriots have officially activated Hollins from injured reserve, as noted by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, indicating that he will play in this weekend’s AFC championship game [3:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Jan. 25] at Empower Field at Mile High.

The #Patriots are activating WR Mack Hollins to play Sunday against the #Broncos after recovering from an abdominal injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/rWLnnoybuF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2026

The 32-year-old reportedly suffered the injury in the week leading up to New England’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Per league regulations, Hollins was forced to sit out the remaining two games on the Pats’ regular-season schedule, as well their two playoff games, to date.

Hollins was present at the media portion of the team’s Jan. 22 practice session. As a result, the 21-day window for his return from IR has was officially opened at that time. Hollins did not participate in the previous day’s session, but was a limited participant in the week’s final practice.

Mack Hollins Has Become One of the Patriots’ Top On-Field Weapons on Offense

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Since signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, the eight-year veteran has become a fan favorite throughout Pats Nation — due [largely, in part] to his consistency and reliability. Not only has he been one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable pass-catchers, but also one of the locker room’s most prominent leaders.

Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength will be difficult to replicate within the Patriots lineup. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone.

Through 15 games to date, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards (550) and has scored three touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses.

Perhaps as important as his on-field prowess, is the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic — a trait which has already endeared him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — has helped the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond this weekend’s clash the the AFC’s best.

