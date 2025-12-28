Four Bold Predictions for Patriots vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are set for a Week 17 showdown with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, as their improbable, yet compelling regular-season schedule winds down.

The Patriots are entering this Week 17 matchup fresh off punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Though this game may have neither the same national appeal, nor sense of urgency, the Pats must either beat or tie the Jets to remain in the driver’s seat for the AFC East division title. As such, expect New England to approach this game with a sense of urgency.

On paper, this is a game in which the Pats should hold the upper hand. Their 12-3 record is a mirror image to that of their counterparts at 3-12. However, if football history has taught its fans anything, it should be that anything can happen on the gridiron each given week.

In that vein, here are four bold predictions for this upcoming Week 17 contest between two longstanding AFC East division rivals.

Drake Maye Nets 300 Passing Yards, Even With Boutte and Hollins Out

Despite the absences of receivers Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (IR, abdomen) New England’s offense should still thrive against a Jets defense that ranks 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and has zero interceptions all season. Therefore, quarterback Drake Maye should have every opportunity to rekindle the Pats’ proficiency in the passing game — especially when given the absence of Jets’ defensive end Will McDonald, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

McDonald leads the Jets in sacks (8.0) and 42 total pressures. Without his services, New York’s defense, which ranks 30th in DVOA and 29th in pass EPA allowed, should yield some additional time for Maye in the pocket. Accordingly, the Pats’ quarterback should find plenty of success with targets such as receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Hunter Henry and speedster wideouts DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams.

Efton Chism Scores His First NFL Touchdown

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Chism captured the collective ‘sharp eye’ of Patriots Nation during both training camp and the preseason with his versatile playing style and persistent work ethic. However, a logjam of talent in the slot on offense has meant that Chism has been relegated to healthy, yet inactive status for much of the season. Though he has been active for six games this season, Chism has only seen action as New England’s kick returner.

As previously mentioned, the absences of both Boutte and Hollins could allow the Patriots to utilize Chism’s talent and tenacity on offense in Week 17. Look for Maye to take advantage of Chism’s agility and strength at the catch point in the intermediate areas of the field. If Chism can find early success against the Jets’ secondary, Chism may be poised to earn his first touchdown as a pro receiver.

Marcus Jones Sees Action in All Three Phases

Should New England approach this game with some early aggression, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may dip into his back of patented trickery for some quick yardage, and perhaps even an early score in Week 17. Given the absences of both Boutte and Hollins, along with the uncertain status of Henderson (at press time, that is) Jones could be the ideal candidate to earn triple-duty distinction. In addition to being an elite level punt returner, Jones is also quite the gadget weapon on offense. During his four-year tenure in New England, Jones has lined on 25 snaps on offense — catching all four of his targets with one going for a touchdown.

Of course, Jones will still make his deepest impact as New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 79 percent of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 50 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a score. Still, do not be surprised if Jones turns in three stat lines against the Jets in Week 17.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Breece Hall Runs for 100+ Yards

Despite entering Week 17 ranked sixth in the NFL in run defense (allowing 100.1 yards, while yielding 10 rushing touchdowns), the Patriots have recently struggled to contain their opponents’ ground game. Just one week removed from allowing 128 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns to Baltimore Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry, the Pats must attempt to contain Hall. With their defensive front missing defensive tackle Milton Williams, interior lineman Khyiris Tonga and linebacker Robert Spillane, that task will be a tall one.

The Jets offense is paced through their run game and offensive line, with Hall ranking 11th in the NFL with 24 explosive runs. New York is also 17th in the league in run-blocking win rate, with two first-round tackles, Olu Fashanu and 2025 first-rounder Armand Membou. If they can exploit the Pats’ struggles in defending the run, Hall could easily break the century mark in ground yards in Week 17.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!