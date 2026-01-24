Patriots Receive Good News on Carlton Davis' Injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to travel west for a conference championship showdown with the Denver Broncos, they will be doing so with the full services of a key member of their defensive backfield.

Despite initially being considered questionable by head coach Mike Vrabel earlier in the day, cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion) was ultimately not provided a designation on the week’s final injury and game status report in advance of this weekend’s AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High.

In short, Davis has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Broncos.

Although he suffered a head injury in the second half of the Pats' 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Davis was present at the team’s first practice. He was a limited participant in the session held within the confines of the WIN Waste Management Field House, wearing a red, no-contact jersey. He remained in the red jersey for the week’s second session before shedding it for the third and final practice before the Pats’ departure for Colorado.

Davis’ removal from league’s concussion protocol followed a step-by-step plan — one which each player who enters must clear. It begins with rest and light aerobic activity, while gradually increasing intensity and adding sport-specific drills. All the while, the player is monitored for symptom recurrence. Final clearance requires a healthcare provider's approval after being symptom-free and passing functional tests. The key is a gradual progression, ensuring no symptoms return at one level before advancing, with a medical professional overseeing the process.

Davis is coming off of arguably his best game of both the regular-season and the playoffs, to date. The Auburn product finished the contest with four tackles, four passes-defensed and two interceptions on Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Carlton Davis Will Provide Strength and Aggression to New England’s Secondary

Davis joined the Patriots by signing a three-year, $54 million free agent contract this offseason. At 6’1” 206-pounds, he cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. The Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism, which has been a solid complement to top cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. This season, he compiled 69 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 10 passes-defensed and one quarterback hit.

With the Broncos featuring some sizable pass catchers — including receivers Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and former Patriot Lil’Jordan Humphrey, as well as tight end Evan Engram — Davis’ strength and tenacity will be needed within New England’s secondary.

In addition to Gonzalez and Davis, the Patriots feature slot corner Marcus Jones, along with reserves Charles Woods, Alex Austin and Kobee Minor on their depth chart. New England also employs cornerback Miles Battle on their practice squad, who still could be available for roster elevation, despite Davis’ expected positive game-day status.

