Patriots LB Ruled Out for AFC Championship Game

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a showdown with the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game, they received some mixed news on the status of several key players.

The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, have ruled linebacker Harold Landry as out for this upcoming matchup with the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), Marte Mapu (hip) and cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion) are questionable.

Landry was absent from practice for the third straight day. As a result, his status for this weekend comes as little surprise. Conversely, Mapu (hip) and center Garrett Bradbury (illness) returned to practice after missing the week’s second session. Bradbury was not given a designation, indicating that he will play this weekend in Denver. Lastly, both Hollins and Davis — two of the most-heavily watched Patriots at practice this week — were active participants.

Despite battling a knee injury since Week 13, Landry has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Chargers. He added two tackles against the Texans in the divisional round.

Mack Hollins Could Provide Some Much-Needed Size and Field Awareness to Patriots Offense

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the second straight day, Hollins was present at practice. Hollins was eligible for New England to open his window of returning from injured reserve — on which he was placed after suffering an abdominal injury prior to the Pats’ Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Though he sat out the week’s first session, he appears to be trending in the suitable direction for playing in the conference championship game. Of course, his game status has yet to be determined.

Despite suffering a head injury in the second half of the Pats' 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, cornerback Carlton Davis III was present at the team’s first practice. Davis who had been a limited participant throughout the week, was not wearing a red, no-contact jersey for the final practice before the team departs for Denver. The change in apparel signifies that Davis has cleared concussion protocol, allowing him the chance to return to in-game action for this weekend’s AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Lastly, Mapu was absent from practice due to a hip injury. Despite having aligned predominantly at safety for the past two seasons, Mapu made the switch to linebacker this season, becoming a solid reserve option at the position. Mapu logged 25 total tackles, five passes-defensed and one interception during the regular season. In the Pats’ two postseason games, he has registered two tackles.

