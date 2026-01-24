Veteran LB Named Patriots Game Captain vs. Broncos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If the New England Patriots need a bit of extra wisdom and counsel during their upcoming showdown with the Denver Broncos in this weekend’s AFC championship game, who is a better ‘consigliere’ than linebacker Anfernee Jennings?

As the longest-tenured Patriot on the team’s active roster, the 28–year-old veteran defender became the logical choice to be selected as New England’s game captain for this impending clash with the Broncos for the conference title. In fact, Pats head coach Mike Vrabel believes that Jennings’ sustained skill and consistency made his decision rather elementary.

“He’s going to be a game captain, and that’s deservedly so,” Vrabel told reporters when asked for his opinion on Jennings’ recent performance. “He has a professionalism that he’s shown throughout this entire season …. Appreciate him taking advantage of his opportunities, playing physical, playing on special teams, finding a role.

“So again, that was an easy pick for me this week.”

Despite being embroiled in either trade or release rumors for much of the preseason and early regular-season, Jennings has been a solid force within the Patriots’ corps of linebackers. In 14 games this season, he logged 26 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He was also a mainstay on special teams, aligning on a career-high 45% of the team’s third-phase snaps.

Jennings’ postseason performance, however, has particularly caught the eye of Patriots Nation. The fifth-year linebacker has delivered a sack in each of the Pats’ playoff games, while being credited with six pressures. Due to his ability to stand out in both run and pass defense packages — coupled with the loss of linebacker Harold Landry to a knee injury — Jennings has earned the right to stand with the club’s six elected captains during the opening coin-toss.

Needless to say, it is an honor which Jennings is not taking for granted.

“It means a lot,” Jennings told reporters, via MassLive. “Just put my head down and work and control what I can control. I’m trying to do my job and help the team win in any way I can. We’re at this point and it’s a blessing, but nothing changes. I still want to help my team win, put my best foot forward, go out and have fun with the guys.”

Anfernee Jennings Continues to Provide Stability to the Patriots’ Defensive Front

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At his best, Jennings is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker in that facet of the game. He has also developed into a strong pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity.

Still, despite his fit in New England’s previous defensive scheme as a sturdy edge-setter, the Pats’ current attacking scheme upfield did not initially seem to favor Jennings’ skill set. Still, his abilities as a pass rusher have flashed throughout the season, solidifying his spot within the Pats’ rotation.

Having entered the NFL as a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Jennings had a relatively quiet start to his pro career. The Alabama product played in 14 games as a rookie in only a situational role. He then went on to miss the entirety of his second season due to injury after being placed on injured reserve at the conclusion of training camp. Jennings entered the 2022 season as a backup linebacker. He played in 16 games with three starts, recording 27 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

In his breakout season of 2023, fully healthy for the first time in his career, Jennings led the team with 14 tackles for loss, 13 of which came against the run. He started the final 13 games of the season, playing on 50 percent of the Pats' defensive snaps in each of them. He finished the campaign having compiled 62 total tackles, 21 quarterback pressures, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In 2024, Jennings appeared in 16 games (all of which he started) and set career-highs with 78 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!