Penei Sewell Stiff-Arming Bears Defender on Lions' Trick Play Becomes New Meme
It was only a matter of time until the Detroit Lions dialed up another trick play for an offensive lineman. It just so happened that one of those times came on Thanksgiving.
On the Lions’ very first series of Thursday’s afternoon game against the Chicago Bears, Jared Goff faked a handoff and tossed the ball to offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who appeared ready to throw it downfield. Sewell smartly realized no one was open and instead took off with the ball toward the sidelines, stiff-arming one poor Bears defender in the process.
Fans loved seeing Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reach into his bag, and they loved Sewell’s savage move even more:
The Lions ultimately avoided catastrophe on what turned out to be a disastrous trick play, but they remain firmly in the lead through two quarters, up 16-0 against the Bears.
Had Sewell managed to complete a pass, he would have been only the third offensive lineman in NFL history to do so. Still, kudos to Sewell for having the pocket awareness to hold onto the ball and avoid a turnover.
There's always next time.