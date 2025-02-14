Pennsylvania Governor Bluntly Trolls Cowboys Ahead of Eagles' Super Bowl Parade
The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory Friday with fans back in the City of Brotherly Love. After defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to reach the NFL's mountaintop, it's all smiles back in Philadelphia.
Ahead of the Eagles' Super Bowl parade Friday, they got some praise from Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, who also took the opportunity to take a jab at the Dallas Cowboys.
""I'm so da-- proud of this team," Shapiro said via Jeff Kerr of CBS Philadelphia. "People love to hate on the Eagles. People love to hate on Philly. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this."
The Eagles brought home their second Lombardi Trophy in seven years after the franchise won their first Super Bowl title in 2018 over the New England Patriots. The Cowboys have won five Super Bowls but their latest championship came in 1995, which is the last time they reached the NFC championship game. The Eagles have made it to the NFC championship eight times since Dallas was last there.
Shapiro is riding high after seeing his team win it all, but he wants the Cowboys' 'America's Team' moniker, too.