Pete Carroll Fires Raiders Coordinator After Ugly Thursday Night Loss to Broncos
In a significant turn of events following a disappointing 10-7, mistake-filled primetime loss to the Broncos, the Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, the team announced Friday.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll and McMahon had words on the sidelines in the midst of a frustrating Raiders loss that saw the team commit 11 penalties—including one that negated a would-be touchdown—miss a field goal, have a punt blocked and fail to string together consistent drives on offense en route to scoring just seven points.
"Earlier today, we made the tough decision to relieve Tom McMahon of his duties as special teams coordinator," Carroll said in a statament released by the team. "I have a great amount of respect for Tom and the work that he has done in this league, but we have decided to move in a different direction."
Carroll said that assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II will take over McMahon's duties.
Special teams miscues help doom Raiders vs. Broncos
While Raiders punter AJ Cole enjoyed a busy—and largely successful—night Thursday, it was his blocked punt that eventually led to Denver's go-ahead field goal.
And Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's missed 48-yard field goal in the windy conditions would have tied the contest in the fourth quarter.
Raiders' special team mistakes this season
The Raiders' special teams woes weren't limited to Thursday‘s loss.
Las Vegas lost in Week 4 to the Bears after Carlson's potential game-winning, 54-yard field goal was blocked. Carlson then missed an extra point in the second quarter of the Raiders‘s Week 9 loss to the Jaguars. The miss turned a potential tie into a loss when the Raiders, instead of kicking an extra point for the tie, went for a two-point conversion—and the win—after scoring a touchdown in the eventual overtime period. The unit has also been plagued by missed tackles.
McMahon, who has been an NFL coach since 2007, was first hired as the Raiders' special teams coordinator in February of 2022 under then-coach Josh McDaniels.
Las Vegas fell to 2-7 with Thursday's loss to the Broncos.